Nokia’s new logo and repair-friendly smartphones unveiled at MWC 2023

HMD Global aka the smartphone department of Nokia has announced three new smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The lineup consists of the Nokia G22 and two budget-friendly phones, the Nokia C22 and C32. Following the EU’s footsteps with the Right to repair law, not only these phones are easy on the wallet, but they're also easy on the environment, thanks to their repairability and sustainable design.

Nokia G22: Fastest Repair in the West

Nokia G22 Photo by Nokia

The Nokia G22 is a game-changer when it comes to repairability. According to iFixit , a website that provides repair guides for electronic devices, the G22 is the first smartphone from HMD Global that has been designed with repairability in mind. This means that if something goes wrong with the phone, users can easily fix it themselves. This means, no relying on shady or expensive repair services or replacement devices.

In terms of specs, the Nokia G22 sports a 5,050mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 20W. Nokia says it can last up to three days on a single charge. You’ll find a 12nm Octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset under the hood with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. For those data hoarders, yes it has a microSD card slot, don’t worry.

It is just 8.48mm thick and comes with a 6.5-inch 720p 90Hz display and an 8MP front camera in the teardrop notch. All this is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera for those crispy portraits.

Learn more about the G22 on Nokia’s official website .

Nokia C22 and C32

Nokia C32 Photo by Nokia

The Nokia C22 and C32 are two budget-friendly phones coming in the next few months that offer a fingerprint sensor, three-day battery life, and long-lasting durability, all at an affordable price point. Both phones feature a large 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The C32 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A processor with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD. The phone also comes with a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

It sports a price tag of €129 and comes in three colors: Autumn Green, Charcoal, and Beach Pink. Nokia C32 runs Android 13 right out of the box and is expected to receive two years of security updates every quarter.

Nokia C22 Photo by Nokia

The Nokia C22 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge and a 6.5-inch 720p display. Complementing the display is an 8MP selfie camera with face unlock support. On the rear, there’s a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The C22 will come with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 64GB storage, paired with a microSD card slot. The budget smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Sand colors at a price tag of €109.

Since Nokia is playing it safe with the price tag, there’s no 5G or Wi-Fi 6E, or even Wi-Fi 6 support .

Nokia-ing it out of the park?

While Nokia's new phones are certainly impressive, they're not the only smartphones on the market that prioritize repairability and long-term support. Fairphone , for example, is another company that focuses on sustainable and ethical smartphone design . The Fairphone 3, is still receiving software updates seven years after its initial release, demonstrating the company's commitment to long-term support for its products.

