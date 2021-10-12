Los Angeles Clippers | Dunk by Jarred Vanderbilt

Portland Trail Blazers | Game Recap: Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 97

Stephen Curry recorded 41 points (7-14 3pt FG) and nine rebounds in 30 minutes of play for the Warriors as they defeated the Trail Blazers, 119-97. Draymond Green added 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors in the victory, while CJ McCollum tallied 26 points and four assists for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Warriors finish the preseason 5-0, while the Trail Blazers finish 0-4.