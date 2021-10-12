Toronto Raptors | Game Recap: Raptors 107, Rockets 92

The Raptors defeated the Rockets, 107-92. OG Anunoby recorded 17 points and four rebounds for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. Jalen Green tallied five points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 2-2 in the preseason, while the Rockets fall to 1-2.