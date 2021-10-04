Rookie Cam Thomas lead the game in scoring for the Brooklyn Nets with 21 points in his preseason debut.
Brooklyn Nets | Nightly Notable: Cam Thomas | October 03
NBA Game Highlights
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA
Los Angeles, CA
4505 followers
More from NBA Game Highlights
Portland Trail Blazers | 3-pointer by Terence Davis
Portland Trail Blazers | 3-pointer by Terence Davis.Read full story
Memphis Grizzlies | Ja Morant (24 points) Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons
Ja Morant (24 points) Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons, 10/11/2021.Read full story
Memphis Grizzlies | Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons, 10/11/2021.Read full story
Philadelphia 76ers | Kevin Durant (23 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Kevin Durant (23 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10/11/2021.Read full story
Philadelphia 76ers | Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets, 10/11/2021.Read full story
Philadelphia 76ers | Isaiah Joe (20 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets
Isaiah Joe (20 points) Highlights vs. Brooklyn Nets, 10/11/2021.Read full story
Comments / 0