The Best Places To Travel For The Fall Season

I am sorry Summer lovers, but Fall is right around the corner. Fall lovers, say hello to Fall 2021! The Fall season is most known for the beautiful colors, fallen leaves we all find aesthetically pleasing and the crisp air that screams pumpkin spice and apple cider. As the season begins to approach us, we may still be itching to travel outside of our city and sight-see other beautiful cities out there. With that being said, I urge you to stay as safe and sanitary as you can if you are planning to travel any time soon. Now, let me tell you some of the best places to travel to for the upcoming Fall 2021 season.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming Town Square Inns

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Jackson Hole is a great place to go if you are looking to travel and you want to avoid heavy crowds, especially at this point in time. It is the place of popular national parks and beautiful scenery in the Fall such as gorgeous mountain foliage. If you are looking for some outdoor adventures, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park are just a short drive away from this city. You can also visit the National Museum of Wildlife Art, or enjoy the scenic routes on your hiking trip or relaxing walks in the park. If you're an avid skier, the season starts at the end of November.

Sonoma, California Sonoma County Tourism

Sonoma, California

Calling all wine lovers, this is for you! As California's wine country, Sonoma has one of the most fantastic wineries and vineyards to enjoy and it's even better if you go during the Fall being that you can get the most out of the scenic beauty. You can also take a ride on the open-air Sonoma Valley Wine Trolley which is a tour agency which includes a ride to three charming world-class Sonoma wineries, provides a catered lunch, and will take you to explore the best of the region! If you want to enjoy some ocean views, the Bodega Head Trail is located here, just be sure to stop for some fresh and delicious seafood on your journey. For a hotel stay, Farmhouse Inn offers a stay at luxury with beautiful views and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Burlington, Vermont Pinterest

Burlington, Vermont

No, this is nothing like the Burlington shopping store at all. This is actually one of the best Fall vacation you can experience and it is more than just the red, orange, and yellow hues spotted around the whole city. I say this because we have had a pretty hot and rainy summer and I don't know about you, but it has also been a pretty crazy one at that. After a summer like that, this Fall vacation can bring you relaxation for the body, the mind, the soul, and the bank account. You can easily go pick your own crisp and sweet apples at the orchards or visit a pumpkin patch for those Halloween pumpkins (or to make pumpkin pie?). There are also some pretty amazing craft breweries in town for a cherry on top of a beautiful vacation. Hotel Vermont offers an accommodation near the Lake Champlain waterfront for a Fall vacation to remember.

New York, New York Secret NYC

New York City, New York

Hello my New York State folks, I have something for you. Mostly if you're not originally living in NYC at the moment, I suggest visiting NYC in the fall if you're looking for a stroll in the city-life. There is so much to do in NYC, so I suggest grabbing a room at The Mark or JW Marriott Essex House, enjoy the views of the park and the beautiful changing leaves. Once you head down to the city for a walk around, make sure you grab a coffee or a cider, and visit the restaurants, the shops and even just the city views to protect the pocket change. This September of 2021, Broadway is slated to open back up and museums are up and running again. So whether you're there to shop until you drop in the city, or just enjoy the pretty park strolls with your BFF with a hot fresh cider in your hand, there's always something to do in the great NYC.

As always, be safe and cautious anywhere you travel to and make sure you keep yourself clean and healthy. Remember to follow any guideline the state you're traveling to may have in place in order to keep you, your family and your friends safe.

https://www.newsbreak.com/@nats-world-1587593

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.