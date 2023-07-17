Damaging Wind Threat Expected for Upper Plains on July 17th

Photo by National Weather Force

In the vicinity of an intensifying surface trough and ahead of an upper atmospheric wave the atmosphere will be unstable with plenty of moisture, elevated mid-level shear and elevated instability (mainly downward). Given this combination, storms are expected to form over southern and southeastern Montana and Wyoming during the afternoon. These storms will likely move southeast across South Dakota, slowly intensifying through the late evening and extending into east-central and northeast Nebraska overnight. Initial storm activities pose a primary risk of large hail, with the threat transitioning to damaging winds, especially as the storm mode evolves into a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) over Nebraska during the night.

Main risk: large hail, damaging straight-line winds

Timing: Evening into overnight as it pushes across SD into NE overnight.

With over a decade of experience in forecasting severe thunderstorms, this individual is a seasoned forecaster and developer. Their expertise in severe weather forecasting and computer science is entirely self-taught, complemented by a foundation in Atmospheric Science from UNCO. They have dedicated their efforts to developing innovative tools that enhance the accuracy of analyzing large hail and tornadoes. As a significant contributor to the National Weather Force, they have played a crucial role in providing accurate and timely information, as well as developing tools to keep those affected well-informed.

NOTE: The alerts and outlooks posted here are customary made to inform. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere. That is fine, the track record of the main office is very high so maintain to follow an event when posted. These are custom concentrated alerts and outlooks that are created by National Weather Force team of experts. They do not intend to represent the NWS or SPC.