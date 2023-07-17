Damaging Wind Threat Expected for Upper Plains on July 17th

In the vicinity of an intensifying surface trough and ahead of an upper atmospheric wave the atmosphere will be unstable with plenty of moisture, elevated mid-level shear and elevated instability (mainly downward). Given this combination, storms are expected to form over southern and southeastern Montana and Wyoming during the afternoon. These storms will likely move southeast across South Dakota, slowly intensifying through the late evening and extending into east-central and northeast Nebraska overnight. Initial storm activities pose a primary risk of large hail, with the threat transitioning to damaging winds, especially as the storm mode evolves into a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) over Nebraska during the night.

Main risk: large hail, damaging straight-line winds

Timing: Evening into overnight as it pushes across SD into NE overnight.

