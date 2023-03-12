Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central Valley with the Strongest for Merced and Madera Counties; March 12, 2023

Photo by National Weather Force

National Weather Force has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch expanding from Fresno County, north through Fresno and further north along Highway 99 into the Sacramento Valley zones, effective today, March 12, 2023, during the afternoon through evening hours.

I do believe that up near the Sacramento zones, south and east of there by a bit is where the first warnings will be, followed by the rest of the watch area later in the afternoon or early evening hours.

The upper-level jet stream and lift combined is not as strong in the northern boxed zones (Sacramento Valley) as it is in the Merced and Madera County areas. Because of the stronger dynamics in those areas, I do believe we are looking at ground zero for the strongest storms to be in the counties of Merced and Madera, with the combination of a stronger upper-level jet, upslope lifting, or, orographic lift west of the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, and acceptable low-level shear. Low-topped supercells are expected to form as a result, some with tops over 25-30kft.

Dynamics for severe thunderstorms this will not stretch into parts of Kern County like yesterday, which is in the Southern California Weather Force jurisdiction.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to form with hail, gusty winds, and if the wording supports it … funnel clouds / tornado …

-------------------------------

SIGN-UP TO THE FREE NWF E-MAIL ALERT SYSTEM FOR YOUR AREA HERE WHERE YOU PICK YOUR AREA IN YOUR OWN CONTROL PANEL BY STATE LOCATION AND GET NOTIFIED WHEN A POST IS MADE FOR YOU - https://www.nationalweatherforce.com/national-weather.../

WHAT IS NWF? ? ? ? This page/site is a custom weather forecast office for higher class events. Whether tornado, flood, winter, hurricane, or long-range issuance, the alert system works for your area. There are times you will see things here not posted elsewhere, or not at all.

The forecasts here are not developed by outside sources and is a full stacked private weather office for the nation, the first of its kind in issuing weather watches/advisories to the people in a private forum ...

All you have to do is like/follow and the newsfeed will target your area. Oh, and get on the free e-mail alert system, you'll be glad you did. Information is in the comment sections in alerts that matter the most to you, your family, or your friends - ...

📷 📷Raiden Storm📷📷

Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.

Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years experience, out-forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.

NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere. That is fine, the track record of the main office is very high so maintain to follow an event when posted.