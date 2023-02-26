Tornado Watch Issued Centers Southwest Oklahoma For February 26, 2023

National Weather Force

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WBLl_0l0LHv6M00
Photo byNational Weather Force

Alert Type: Tornado Watch - First Tornado Watch of the near Meteorological Spring (3/1) from this office and many more to come -

Issued or Partial Issued States: TX, OK – Map inside shows affected state areas.

Site: National Weather Force has issued a Tornado Watch effective this afternoon and evening …

Date: 2/26/23 at 7:00am Central Time

Forecast: An upper-level low will eject into Texas from the Pacific Southwest Today. This system will draw in gulf moisture and bring a frontal zone across the Texas Panhandle this morning, spreading throughout the day to the east, covering the Southwest half of Oklahoma.

A NWF Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable in and around the watch area for tornadoes to develop, in additional large hail and damaging winds.

-------------------------------

SIGN-UP TO THE FREE NWF E-MAIL ALERT SYSTEM FOR YOUR AREA HERE WHERE YOU PICK YOUR AREA IN YOUR OWN CONTROL PANEL BY STATE LOCATION AND GET NOTIFIED WHEN A POST IS MADE FOR YOU - https://www.nationalweatherforce.com/national-weather.../

WHAT IS NWF? ? ? ? This page/site is a custom weather forecast office for higher class events. Whether tornado, flood, winter, hurricane, or long-range issuance, the alert system works for your area. There are times you will see things here not posted elsewhere, or not at all.
The forecasts here are not developed by outside sources and is a full stacked private weather office for the nation, the first of its kind in issuing weather watches/advisories to the people in a private forum ...
All you have to do is like/follow and the newsfeed will target your area. Oh, and get on the free e-mail alert system, you'll be glad you did. Information is in the comment sections in alerts that matter the most to you, your family, or your friends - ...

📷 📷Raiden Storm📷📷
Master General Meteorologist – is a consulting meteorologist with over 25 years' experience for over 50 different companies, including energy, agriculture, aviation, marine, leisure, and many more areas. He has certs from Mississippi State for broadcast met and Penn State forecasting certs MET 101, 241, 341 and 361 as a meteorologist, but before then was completely self taught, barely learning a thing from the schools that he did not already know.
Both short and long-range is very important to know in those jobs so you can bet on accuracy here. He is versed in fields like Western USA, Tornadoes, Floods, Hurricanes, High Winds, Fire Behavior, Snow and Blizzards, Short Range, Long Range, Seasonal, and Life-Threatening decisions with over 25 years experience, out-forecasting all weather services available today with lead-time and precision, which makes him a focus of ridicule and envy.
NOTE: Alerts are posted on here, be it a tornado watch, etc, and these alerts are issued from this office and nowhere else. At times, which is often, you will see an alert forecast posted on here that you do not see elsewhere. That is fine, the track record of the main office is very high so maintain to follow an event when posted.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tornado# watch# storm# thunder# oklahoma

Comments / 8

Published by

Raiden Storm is a master meteorologist across the US that focuses on high end risk weather event CUSTOM alerts and forecasts. If you are looking for Southern California, check on Southern California Weather Force. if Arizona at Arizona Weather Force

California State
3K followers

More from National Weather Force

Asteroid Hits France Mere Hours After Discovery: Now 7th Time in History a Prediction and Impact Has Happened

Like a weather forecast warning for tornadoes, just hours after a prediction of a 1-meter (3 ft) diameter asteroid was detected, a precise location and time for viewers to see it was successful, paving the way for the future of predicting these objects.

Read full story
187 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Northern California Starting February 17th, 2023

National Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …

Read full story
2 comments
Little Rock, AR

ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through Thursday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Arkansas, which does include the Little Rock forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel through I-30 and I-40, peaking on Tuesday across the area.

Read full story
4 comments
Dallas, TX

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service Did

SEASONAL RAINFALL SO FAR VS NORMAL FOR THE 2022-2023 STORM SEASON - Discussion: Downtown Los Angeles is the location at which we find out how Southern California does on an average sense for below, normal, or above normal rainfall. Two years ago for the 2021-2022 season I went 7-14 inches with a median of 10-12" and we ended up just shy of 11".

Read full story
13 comments

Friday Through Wednesday Rain, Snow, and Wind Models for Central and Northern California

A storm system will impact the region starting tomorrow (Friday 1-13-2023 and going through the weekend until at least the middle of this next week. I’ve prepared the National Weather Force rain, snow, and wind models for this event. Use them below.

Read full story

Wednesday Through Thursday Rain, Snow, and Wind Models for Central and Northern California

A storm system will impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday. I've prepared the National Weather Force rain, snow, and wind models for this event. Use them below as some of you will be seeing damaging winds as well.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River

National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …

Read full story
26 comments
Louisiana State

Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas Now Through Midnight

Issued or Partial Issued States: TX, OK, LA, AR – Map inside shows affected state areas. Site: National Weather Force has issued a Tornado Watch effective now through midnight local time tonight …

Read full story
24 comments
California State

Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains

Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy