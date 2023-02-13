Asteroid Hits France Mere Hours After Discovery: Now 7th Time in History a Prediction and Impact Has Happened

Photo by National Weather Force

Like a weather forecast warning for tornadoes, just hours after a prediction of a 1-meter (3 ft) diameter asteroid was detected, a precise location and time for viewers to see it was successful, paving the way for the future of predicting these objects.

The object was discovered by the Konkoly Observatory in Hungary about 5 hours before the impact into the Earth’s atmosphere. Designation of the object was Sar2667.

The Hashtag for the asteroid is popping with videos. You can see them here – https://twitter.com/search?q=Sar2667&src=typed_query

So … just as I can predict the weather with precision for you when targeted or asked, so now can astronomers predict small rocks impacting the planet.

