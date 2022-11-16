Ask The Experts: Fashion Advice

With all the decisions you have to make in the morning, wondering if you look nice and stylish shouldn’t be one of them. The thing is dressing nice should be by default, without giving it much thought and effort to always look your best when you head out.

However, many fashionistas often struggle with putting together a trendy outfit on a daily basis. They go back and forth with their decisions about whether they should opt for something that is comfortable, classy, elegant, or chic, only to keep up with the latest trends.

According to fashion experts who mainly love fashion for its self-expression, wearing what you like and what makes you feel good is most important, with a few tweaks that will help you amp up your entire look.

So, if getting dressed seems a bit challenging for you, here are:

Always accessorize your looks

One of the general rules in fashion is that no outfit can be complete without a statement piece or accessory. Whether it is a stunning pearl necklace, trendy eyeglasses, graphic pair of socks, or a bold bag, any type of accessory can finish off the look by adding color, vibrancy, and personal touch to the entire ensemble.

For instance, socks are considered a subtle type of clothing accessory which can certainly take your look to the next level. You can find them in many styles, colors, and prints, all of which can help you elevate your everyday outfit in an effortless way.

If you are a true socks fan, step up your game with a monthly sock subscription to enjoy a new pair of stylish branded footwear to amp up your looks.

Choose staples over trends

Although new fashion trends appear on a daily basis, sometimes it can be hard to keep up with them. That’s why it is better if you choose your staple pieces over trends instead as they can help you put together numerous nice and stylish outfits.

In general, every fashionable woman’s capsule wardrobe should consist of several staples, including a quality pair of denim jeans, solid color tees, a trench coat, a black little dress, and a leather jacket. You can combine these pieces in many ways and add a few statement accessories on top to complete your looks in a flawless way.

Match your personality with your style

Since fashion is regarded as the best form of self-expression, you should always strive for creating looks that speak volumes about your personality. In other words, your outfit should consist of clothes that give the impression you want and convey the message you want others to hear about you.

If you are having a difficult time matching your style with your personality, there are a few fashion tricks you can try out to help you out.

For instance, if you like graphic t-shirts, go for the ones that feature designs and prints of things you like or believe in. Also, opt for colors that match your current mood or use color to bring you out of a funky mood.

Search for good materials and an appropriate fit

Since your main goal is to look nice and stylish, you should definitely stay out of flashy or glossy textiles. Instead, it is best that you invest in good quality materials such as wool, velvet cashmere, or silk as they are sustainable and long-lasting.

If these materials are too pricey for your taste, cotton and matte jerseys are also good and more affordable options.

At the same time, make sure you look for clothes that fit you perfectly and complement your figure. This is probably the most important rule in fashion you should remember as it is the best way to look nice and pulled together. No matter what your body type is, there are clothing pieces and styles that are perfect for you and can enhance your figure.

Final thoughts

Looking nice and stylish shouldn’t be too difficult if you follow the basic rules of fashion. From choosing clothing pieces and colors that fit you perfectly to accessorizing your looks with fashionable statement pieces, there are many ways you can amp up your style and make a great impression anywhere you go.

In case you need help along the way, refer to our post and follow the tips to learn how to dress effortlessly to impress.