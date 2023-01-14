Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top Restaurants

Chicago is home to a diverse and delicious Chinese food scene, offering a wide range of dishes from different regions of China. From fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck to Cantonese dim sum and Chinese-style hot pot, the Windy City has something for every Chinese food lover. In this guide, we've compiled a list of some of the best Chinese food options in Chicago, highly recommended by locals and food critics. From well-established restaurants to trendy hot-spots, these restaurants offer a true taste of China in the heart of the Midwest. Whether you're a long-time Chinese food aficionado or a newcomer to the scene, this guide will help you navigate the best Chinese food that Chicago has to offer.

lao sze chuan Photo by Facebook

Lao Sze Chuan: Known for its fiery Szechuan dishes and Peking duck.

Hanbun Photo by Chicago Magazine

Hanbun: Offers a range of Szechuan-style dishes and a unique atmosphere.

Triple Crown Photo by Dining Chicago Restaurants

Triple Crown: A popular spot for dim sum and Cantonese-style dishes.

MingHin Photo by TripAdvisor

MingHin Cuisine: Offers a range of Cantonese, Shanghainese, and Szechuan dishes, and is known for its dim sum.

Xiao Long Kan Hot Pot Photo by What Now Chicago

Xiao Long Kan Hot Pot: Specializes in Chinese-style hot pot and is known for its high-quality ingredients and flavorful broth.

Joy Yee's Noodle Photo by Foursquare

Joy Yee's Noodle: Offers a wide range of Chinese-style noodle dishes, as well as dim sum and bubble tea.

Phoenix Photo by Tripadvisor

Phoenix: Specializes in Cantonese cuisine, including dim sum, seafood and roast meats.

Duck Inn Photo by The Duck Inn

Duck Inn: Known for its Peking duck, Cantonese-style seafood dishes, and Szechuan dishes.

Szechuan House Photo by Foursquare

Szechuan House: Offers a range of Szechuan-style dishes and is known for its fiery spices and bold flavors.

Modern Hot Pot Photo by Eater Chicago

Modern Hot Pot: A trendy hot pot restaurant known for its high-quality ingredients and unique broth options.