Chicago's Food Gems: The Best Restaurants and Dishes to Try

Chicago is a city known for its diverse and delicious food scene. From deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs to gyros and soul food, the Windy City has something for everyone. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best foods that Chicago is famous for. From iconic dishes that reflect the city's culinary heritage, to newer and diverse options that reflect the city's diverse population. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time resident, this list will give you a taste of what makes Chicago's food scene so special. So come and join us as we explore the delicious and iconic dishes that the city of Chicago has to offer.

Deep-dish pizza Photo by Cookidoo

Deep-dish pizza: Chicago is most famous for its deep-dish pizza, which is characterized by its thick crust and layers of cheese, meat, and vegetables.

Chicago-style hot dogs Photo by Food Network

Chicago-style hot dogs: A Chicago-style hot dog is typically topped with mustard, onions, relish, tomato, pickles, and sport peppers.

Italian beef sandwiches Photo by Eater Chicago

Italian beef sandwiches: These sandwiches are made with thin slices of beef that are cooked and then simmered in a flavorful broth. They are usually served on a bun with giardiniera (a spicy Italian relish) and au jus (the beef's cooking juice).

Chicago-style popcorn Photo by Ready Set Eat

Chicago-style popcorn: Chicago-style popcorn is a combination of caramel corn and cheese corn.

Gyros Photo by Tastes of Chicago

Gyros: Chicago is known for its delicious and authentic Greek food, and gyros are one of the most popular dishes. They are typically made with thinly sliced meat, such as lamb or chicken, and are served with tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and onions.

Chicago-style barbecue Photo by Eat Your Books

Chicago-style barbecue: Chicago-style barbecue is known for its unique flavor which is a combination of sweet, tangy and spicy, the meat is cooked low and slow.

Jibarito Photo by Serious Eats

Jibarito: A sandwich made with flattened, fried plantains instead of bread, filled with meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and a garlicky mayonnaise.

Corned beef Photo by Chicago Magazine

Corned beef: Chicago is known for its delicious corned beef sandwiches, which are typically made with slow-cooked, seasoned beef that is served on rye bread with mustard and pickles.

Tamales Photo by supremetamale.com

Tamales: Chicago has a large Mexican population, which means that there are plenty of delicious tamales to be found, which are made with masa (corn dough) and filled with meat, cheese, or vegetables, and then wrapped in a corn husk and steamed.

Soul food Photo by Groupon

Soul food: Chicago has a vibrant African American community, which means that there are plenty of delicious soul food restaurants to be found. Soul food is a type of cuisine that is characterized by its hearty and flavorful dishes, such as fried chicken, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese.

These are the most iconic and popular dishes from Chicago, that reflect the city's diverse culture and culinary heritage. Deep-dish pizza, Chicago-style hot dogs, and Italian beef sandwiches are considered the city's signature dishes, and are must-tries for any food lover visiting Chicago. Gyros, Chicago-style barbecue, and Jibarito are also popular dishes that reflect the city's diverse food scene. Corned beef, Tamales and Soul food are also delicious options that are worth trying.