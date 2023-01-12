New York City, NY

Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York

These restaurants are known for their delicious Chinese dishes and range from upscale fine-dining establishments to casual neighborhood spots. The list includes a variety of Chinese cuisine styles, including Szechuan, seafood, and vegetarian options. Some of the restaurants on the list are known for their spicy dishes, while others are known for their innovative and modern twists on traditional Chinese cuisine. All of these restaurants have received high ratings and positive reviews from diners.

Han DynastyPhoto byTime Out

Han Dynasty is a popular Chinese restaurant located in the East Village neighborhood of New York City. It is known for its spicy Szechuan-style dishes and has a cult following among foodies. The dry-fried green beans and cumin lamb are particularly popular menu items.

Fuleen seafood RestaurantPhoto byThrillist

Fuleen Seafood Restaurant is a Chinese seafood restaurant located in Chinatown. It is known for its high-quality seafood dishes, including lobster, crab, and shrimp. The restaurant has a large menu with a variety of seafood and non-seafood options.

Shun lee PalacePhoto byYelp

Shun Lee Palace is a fine-dining Chinese restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan. It is known for its upscale atmosphere and traditional Chinese dishes, including Peking duck and spicy Szechuan shrimp.

Wu Liang YePhoto bywuliangyetogo.com

Wu Liang Ye is a Chinese restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan that specializes in Szechuan cuisine. It is known for its spicy dishes and has a wide selection of options, including dry-fried green beans, cumin lamb, and spicy Szechuan chicken.

RedFarmPhoto byFlickr

RedFarm is a Chinese restaurant located in the West Village neighborhood of New York City. It is known for its innovative and modern twists on traditional Chinese dishes. The restaurant's signature dish is the pastrami egg roll.

HangawiPhoto byHappyCow

Hangawi is a Korean-owned vegetarian Chinese restaurant located in the East Village. It is known for its all-vegetarian menu and traditional Korean decor, including tables set low to the ground. The hot stone bibimbap and dumpling soups are popular menu items.

Old SichuanPhoto byOmnivore's Cookbook

Old Sichuan is a Chinese restaurant located in the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York City. It is known for its spicy Szechuan-style dishes and has a wide selection of options, including spicy boiled fish and cumin lamb.

Mission Chinese FoodPhoto byOmnivore's Cookbook

Mission Chinese Food is a Chinese restaurant located in the Lower East Side of New York City. It is known for its unique and innovative dishes, such as kung pao pastrami and thrice-cooked bacon.

Szechuan Mountain HousePhoto byThe Woks of Life

Szechuan Mountain House is a Chinese restaurant located in the Lower East Side that specialized in Szechuan cuisine. It is known for its spicy dishes and has a wide selection of options, including dry-fried green beans, cumin lamb, and spicy boiled fish.

The Lan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle HousePhoto byFoursquare

The Lan Zhou Hand Drawn Noodle House is a Chinese restaurant located in Chinatown that specializes in hand-pulled noodles. It is known for its fresh and high-quality noodles and has a variety of options, including beef noodle soup and spicy dan-dan noodles.

