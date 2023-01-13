New York City's delicious Pizza: Where to Find the Most Delicious Slices

New York City is known for its delicious pizza, with a wide variety of styles to choose from. From classic New York-style slices to wood-fired Neapolitan pies, there's something for everyone in the city that never sleeps. Here are seven highly-rated pizza places in New York City that are worth checking out:

Di Fara Pizza Photo by Eater NY

Di Fara Pizza - Located in Midwood, Brooklyn, Di Fara Pizza is widely considered to be one of the best pizzerias in New York City. It's been around since 1964 and is run by Domenico DeMarco, who hand-makes each pie and uses fresh ingredients, including San Marzano tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella. Be prepared to wait in line for a table, as Di Fara is very popular and seating is limited.

Lucali pizza Photo by Eater LA

Lucali - Located in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, Lucali is known for its wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. The menu is small, with just a few pizza and calzone options, but everything on it is delicious. The restaurant also has a BYOB policy, so you can bring your own wine or beer to enjoy with your meal.

Roberta's pizza Photo by TripAdvisor

Roberta's - Located in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Roberta's is a popular destination for pizza and other Italian-inspired dishes. In addition to its wood-fired pizzas, the restaurant also has a large outdoor garden and an on-site bakery.

Paulie Gee's Pizza Photo by Eater NY

Paulie Gee's - Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Paulie Gee's is a popular spot for wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. The restaurant has a fun, laid-back atmosphere and a wide variety of topping options to choose from.

Totonno's Pizza Photo by www.totonnosconeyisland.com

Totonno's - Located in Coney Island, Brooklyn, Totonno's has been serving up delicious pizza since 1924. The restaurant uses fresh ingredients and a coal-fired oven to give its pizzas a unique flavor. It's a bit of a trek from the city, but many people think it's worth the trip for the delicious pies.

John's of Bleecker Street Pizza Photo by Tripadvisor

John's of Bleecker Street - Located in Greenwich Village, John's of Bleecker Street has been serving up New York-style pizza since 1929. The restaurant is known for its large, thin-crust pies and has a casual, no-frills atmosphere.

Motorino Pizza Photo by A Life Worth Eating

Motorino - Located in the East Village, Manhattan, Motorino is known for its wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizzas. The restaurant has a menu with a wide variety of topping options, as well as a selection of antipasti and desserts. Motorino has several locations in the city, so it's convenient to visit no matter where you are.