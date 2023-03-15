Castle Rock Chamber seeks DougCo professionals for leadership program

Photo by Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce seeks to empower professionals within the community through an educational leadership program. The Chamber program, Leadership Douglas County, was established in 1999 to educate emerging DougCo leaders.

LDC seeks motivated men and women from diverse professional backgrounds for the program to experience relevant learning that will help each professional apply their new knowledge to broaden their impact on the community.

The program is meant to challenge participants to examine their leadership style, values, impact, and how they can increase their effectiveness as community leaders. LDC will provide opportunities for direct contact with DougCo government officials, businesses, and service organizations.

Session topics include history, DougCo open space, healthcare, aging, social services, philanthropy, civic engagement, education, library services, economic development, transportation, law enforcement, fire and emergency services, public safety, arts and culture, media, and additional topics throughout the year.

Upon graduation, participants become the planning committee for the upcoming year’s class, using their program experience as alumni.



The criteria for selection into the program are based on an applicant’s real-world and professional background, a complete application, a review of the applicant’s education, and involvement in community service activities.

The program is held on the first Wednesday of each month from October 2023 through June 2024.