Parker Parks and Rec creates peaceful, immersive hiking experiences

Photo by Parker Parks and Rec

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Parker Parks and Recreation plans spring and summer immersive hiking experiences for residents to promote relaxation and overall well-being.

Inspirahike is Parker Parks and Rec’s mindfulness experience that will lead small groups in a guided sunset hike.

Each participant will wear a pair of wireless headphones that play choreographed music and guided inspirational speaking to match the mood and pace of the journey.

Guests are encouraged to remain silent for the entire 75-minute duration to emerge into the peaceful experience fully.

Participants must be 18 or older.

Inspirahike dates and times vary, and all hikes are scheduled to meet at Bluffs Regional Park, 10099 Crooked Stick Trail in Lone Tree.