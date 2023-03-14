5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a magic show to a 5K race.

Here are five events happening from March 13 to March 19 to consider adding to your calendar:

Winter Cultural Series: Heritage Irish Step Dancers

6:30-8 p.m. March 17 at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

The Heritage Irish Stepdancers will present "A St. Patrick's Day Carol" to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The performance will retell “A Christmas Carol” with traditional Irish music, storytelling, and dance.

Tickets range from $10-$12.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Justin Willman magic show

4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave. in Parker

From the Netflix show “Magic for Humans,” Justin Willman will bring his creative stunts, illusions, and laughs to audiences in Parker.

Tickets start at $39.

Photo by Justin Willman

Shamrock Stampede

8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. March 18 at 500 Fairgrounds Dr. in Castle Rock

Shamrock Stampede is a walk or run to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while raising funds to help the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Live Free Association provide veterans and first responders with mental health services.

Runners will have the option to join the 5K or 10K. All participants will receive a free apres race pint, free bagels, free tee shirts, and access to the Celtic concert.

Registration prices range from $25-$35.

Photo by Run to Change Lives

Spring Craft Bazaar

9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18 at the Eastridge Recreation Center, 9568 University Blvd., in Highlands Ranch

The Spring Bazaar will feature over 100 local artisans and their unique products. The marketplace will include photography, original art, sculpture, ceramics, specialty food, precious jewelry, and gems.

Admission is free.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Passport to Culture: Colorado Symphony and Denver Young Artists Orchestra

1:30 p.m. March 19 at The Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Passport to Culture is a program designed for children and their families to experience arts and culture through performances.

The Colorado Symphony Orchestra will play a storytelling program that introduces classical music and orchestra instruments.

Tickets are $7.