6 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in DougCo

Photo by RODNAE Productions

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Celebrate the luck of the Irish with activities for adults and families alike in Douglas County. Events range from a 5K run to Irish music concerts.

Here are six ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in DougCo.

Shamrock Cookie Decorating Class

1- 3 p.m. March 11 at The Grange, 3692 Meadows Blvd., in Castle Rock.

Little Sweets Cookie Company will teach guests how to decorate their St. Paddy’s treats professionally. The class includes supplies and six cookies to decorate.

Prices range from $55-$60.

All ages are welcome.

Photo by Little Sweet Cookie Co.

St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza

4:30-10 p.m. March 17 at Game Train USA, 2690 E. County Line Rd. Unit E., in Highlands Ranch

Guests will immerse themselves in an Irish celebration with Riverdancing, Irish food and drink sampling, and numerous games.

Tickets are $7 and available to reserve here.

Photo by Darlene Alderson

Potcheen at The Wild Goose Saloon

8:30 p.m. March 17 at The Wild Goose Saloon, 11160 S. Pikes Peak Dr., in Parker

The touring Celtic pirate band will stop in Colorado for a special St. Paddy’s Day performance. Guests will also enjoy Irish dinner specials, drink specials, and more.

Tickets start at $10.

Photo by Wild Goose Saloon

Family Discovery Series: Celtic Steps

10 a.m. March 18 at The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, in Parker

The family discovery series is designed to introduce kids to performing arts worldwide. In honor of St. Paddy’s day, families are invited to celebrate Irish culture with Celtic Steps, a Colorado school of Irish dance featuring traditional and modern Irish dancing.

Tickets are $10. Children ages 2 and under are free.

Photo by The PACE Center

St. Patrick’s Day 5K

9 a.m.- 12 p.m. March 18 at the Town Center, 9352 Dorchester Street in Highlands Ranch

Families can wear their favorite green for the St. Patrick’s Day 5K. Runners will also enjoy a pint from Living the Dream Brewing, an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, Irish Dancers, and entertainment. Plus, a leprechaun hid a golden kettlebell along the course, and whoever finds it and brings it to the finish line will win $100.

Registration ranges from $35-$55.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Traditional Irish music performance by Danu

8 p.m. March 18 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., in Lone Tree

Danú will transport guests as they perform traditional Irish music in a high-energy lineup featuring flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki, and vocals.

Tickets range from $35-$50.