RTD bus route changes during U.S. Highway 85 construction

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) In addition to roadway widening, U.S. Highway 85 construction will include pedestrian and bus stop modifications.

Upgrades include a new sidewalk and bus shelters. While the improvements are under construction, RTD commuters can expect some closures and re-routing.

Beginning March 13 and continuing through 2025, RTD, in partnership with Douglas County, will close the Bus Route 402L stops on U.S. Highway 85 between County Line Road and Highlands Ranch Parkway. The route will remain in service.