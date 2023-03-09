Virtual indoor golf facility opens in Parker

Photo by Double Eagle Indoor Golf

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents and visitors can hit the greens even during winter at Double Eagle Indoor Golf.

Matt and Jimmie Hailey opened Double Eagle last month at 11027 S. Parker Road.

The indoor golf concept is based on a virtual simulation golf course and allows guests to sharpen their skills or have fun in a virtual golf game at any of the 100,000 courses.

Double Eagle is a membership-only facility that allows guests unlimited play 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, without long-term contracts or hourly simulator rentals.

Membership costs $150 a month. Members can bring one guest each time they reserve a hitting bay. Guests, however, can only play once per week.