New academy prepares high school students to run businesses

Students meet with local businesses as mentees. Photo by VALE Venture Academy

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) Beginning in fall 2023, an alternative high school will arm a select group of high school students with skills and experiences for the real world.

VALE, Venture Academy of Leadership and Entrepreneurship , is designed to help high school students succeed as leaders and business owners.

The location is under interior construction in the former Arapahoe Community College of Parker campus building, next to Chaparral High School on Brookstone Drive.

VALE will eventually house approximately 150 motivated learners, with about 70 inaugural freshmen and sophomore students enrolled for the school’s opening this fall.

The curriculum at VALE plans to engage students in academic learning and problem-based experiences to allow students to explore innovation and invention.

The students will have daily opportunities to apply knowledge to authentic work-based learning pathways while pursuing mentorship and apprenticeship opportunities in the local community.

The Parker Chamber is among the community organizations assisting in recruiting businesses into the school's business immersion goals.

T.J. Sullivan, Parker Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, stated that VALE would be an educational asset to the community.

"I know that Parker businesses will welcome these exceptional students to learn in their businesses, and that will be a terrific investment in our community's future," Sullivan said.

The Parker Chamber will host a private tour of VALE for members at 10:30 a.m. on March 17 at the school, 15653 Brookstone Dr. in Parker. Chamber members can RSVP here.