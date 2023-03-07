5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a Japanese plant art workshop to a jazz performance and a Mardi Gras party.

Here are five events happening from March 6 to March 12 to consider adding to your calendar:

Your health with UCHealth—retirement and mental health

6-7 p.m. March 8 virtually

As part of the virtual health series with UCHealth, a UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital doctor will discuss mental health issues related to retirement. Guests will have the opportunity to ask your questions and get answers.

Registration is free but required to receive the video link sent through email before the presentation.

Town of Parker blood drive

10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 9 at the Public Works Operations Center, 9045 Tammy Lane in Parker

Parker invites guests to participate in the town’s blood drive to help individuals needing blood donations from childbirth, emergency accidents, cancer treatments, and more.

To schedule an appointment, call 877-258-4825 or visit donors.vitalant.org and use the code: 10375.

A Night in New Orleans

6 p.m. March 11 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

The Lone Tree Arts Center will host a New Orleans-themed celebration, followed by a Preservation Hall Jazz Band concert party featuring NOLA décor, hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, party favors, commemorative photos, and a champagne toast.

Tickets are $200 and include admission to the party and premium seating for the show. Beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket cost, and cocktails will be available.

Tickets to the party and show are reserved by calling the box office at 720-509-1000.

Photo by Preservation Hall Jazz Band

DIY Kokedama Workshop

12-1 p.m. March 11 at the Pine Lane Nursery, 18200 Apache Dr. in Parker

Guests are invited to learn the centuries-old art of Kokedama with Pine Lane Nursery. Attendees will have the opportunity to create their piece to take home and show off.

Kokedama is a form of Japanese garden art that is tied to the practice of bonsai. The roots of a plant are bound within a ball of clay soil, which is wrapped in moss and secured with twine or a similar binding. They can be fixed to a platform, placed in a decorative bowl, or suspended from a string.

Pine Lane will provide instruction, assistance, and all materials.

Tickets are $49, and registration is required.

Photo by The Pine Lane Nursery

Bistro Social Comedy Club Live standup comedy showcase

7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. March 11 at Bistro Social, 207 West Wolfensberger Road Suite C in Castle Rock

BS Comedy Club offers weekly comedy performances and dinner and drinks. This weekend’s performer is Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, a local comedian featured on CBS, Animal Planet, FOX, and ABC who winds hilarious stories as a veterinarian into his comedy.

Tickets start at $28 and are available to reserve for both performances here.