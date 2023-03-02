Mimi’s Cafe slated for demolition in Lone Tree

Photo by The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) After several months of sitting vacant, the City of Lone Tree plans to demolish Mimi’s Café to make room for a new food concept.

Construction fencing around the former Mimi’s restaurant at Yosemite Street and Park Meadows Drive gave many Lone Tree residents and commuters a clue that future developments are in motion.

Nate Jones, Lone Tree’s communication director, announced that the building is slated for demolition within the coming months to make way for a new bar and restaurant.

The city is waiting for the new owners to announce their concept and submit plans to the city before demolition and construction begin.

Jones also said plans are subject to a public review process and public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council.