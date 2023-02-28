5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from coffee with a cop to an Armenian musical performance.

Here are five events happening from Feb. 27 to Mar.5 to consider adding to your calendar:

Coffee with a Cop

3-5 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Northridge Recreation Center, 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch

DougCo residents are invited to meet local Douglas County Sheriffs' Deputies for informal conversations, coffee, and treats.

This event is free, and all ages are welcome.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Winter Cultural Series: Bella Diva World Dance

6:30-8 p.m. March 2 at the Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch

Bella Diva’s dance showcase will take audience members worldwide in 90 minutes by featuring dances from Hawaii, Tahiti, India, Iran, and more.

Tickets range from $10- $12 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Castle Rock Recreation Center seasonal hiring event: walk-in interviews

10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4 at the Castle Rock Recreation Center, 2301 N. Woodlands Blvd. in Castle Rock

Castle Rock Rec needs lifeguards, swim instructors, athletic league officials and supervisors, camp counselors and coordinators, and park maintenance technicians for the summer. Supervisors will host walk-in interviews at the Recreation Center for on-site interviews.

For more information regarding available positions with Parks and Recreation, click here.

Parker Artists Guild gallery show

Varying times March 4-May 6 at The Schoolhouse Gallery, 19650 Mainstreet in Parker

Parker artists will have their work on display in the newest gallery show, “Americana: Pop Culture in America.”

The gallery show is free.

Photo by Sue Sundstrom

Naghash Ensemble

8 p.m. March 4 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

The Naghash Ensemble combines Armenian folk songs, new classical music, contemporary post-minimalism, rock, and jazz to perform captivating music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash.

Tickets range from $35-$45 and are available to reserve here.