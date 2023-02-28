5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver
(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from coffee with a cop to an Armenian musical performance.
Here are five events happening from Feb. 27 to Mar.5 to consider adding to your calendar:
Coffee with a Cop
3-5 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Northridge Recreation Center, 8800 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch
DougCo residents are invited to meet local Douglas County Sheriffs' Deputies for informal conversations, coffee, and treats.
This event is free, and all ages are welcome.
Winter Cultural Series: Bella Diva World Dance
6:30-8 p.m. March 2 at the Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch
Bella Diva’s dance showcase will take audience members worldwide in 90 minutes by featuring dances from Hawaii, Tahiti, India, Iran, and more.
Tickets range from $10- $12 and are available to reserve here.
Castle Rock Recreation Center seasonal hiring event: walk-in interviews
10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 4 at the Castle Rock Recreation Center, 2301 N. Woodlands Blvd. in Castle Rock
Castle Rock Rec needs lifeguards, swim instructors, athletic league officials and supervisors, camp counselors and coordinators, and park maintenance technicians for the summer. Supervisors will host walk-in interviews at the Recreation Center for on-site interviews.
For more information regarding available positions with Parks and Recreation, click here.
Parker Artists Guild gallery show
Varying times March 4-May 6 at The Schoolhouse Gallery, 19650 Mainstreet in Parker
Parker artists will have their work on display in the newest gallery show, “Americana: Pop Culture in America.”
Naghash Ensemble
8 p.m. March 4 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree
The Naghash Ensemble combines Armenian folk songs, new classical music, contemporary post-minimalism, rock, and jazz to perform captivating music based on sacred texts by the medieval Armenian mystic poet and priest Mkrtich Naghash.
Tickets range from $35-$45 and are available to reserve here.
