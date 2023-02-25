Lone Tree needs victim advocates

Photo by City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) The Lone Tree Police Department needs applicants to provide their time and empathy as victim advocate volunteers.

The Victim Services Unit, which also partners with the Parker Police Department, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to provide direct services to crime victims and their families.

Victim Services ensures that reasonable efforts are made to inform victims of their rights, appropriate support services, information, and advocacy. Services include crisis intervention, follow-up contact, criminal justice support and advocacy, and referrals and assistance information.

Volunteers in the Victim Services Program help interact with victims and offer them support.

Volunteers selected to participate in the program will receive free training. Applicants must be over 21, have good communication skills, pass a background investigation, and be able to handle stressful situations.