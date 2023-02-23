DougCo Libraries showcase The Sammy Project to normalize mental health conversations

Photo by Douglas County Libraries

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Libraries will host The Sammy Project, a photography series seeking to destigmatize mental health this spring.

The traveling photography show by Whitney Yeager brings awareness about mental health through personal portraits and stories of young adults living with mental health challenges.

Jaime Gotlieb, community services and partnerships manager at DCL, believes in the power of telling each individual’s story.

“Hopefully, by normalizing conversations around mental health, more people will open up about their struggles and seek the support and help they need in whatever way is most appropriate,” Gotlieb said.

“The stories shared in The Sammy Project can show others who might be struggling that they are not alone and that happiness and success are completely within reach.”

According to Gotlieb, mental health is a strategic priority for DCL, with active relationships with several organizations, including Douglas County Mental Health Initiative, AllHealth Network, and the Douglas County School District.

“We are looking for opportunities to support the very important work being done in our communities by mental health professionals in different community organizations,” she said.

The Sammy Project is free to the community and currently on display through the end of the month at the Castle Rock Library, 100 S. Wilcox St.

The project will travel to Highlands Ranch in March, Parker in April, and Lone Tree in May.