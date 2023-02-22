Snarf's Sandwiches to satisfy Highlands Ranch cravings this summer

Photo by Snarf's Sandwiches

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The first Snarf’s Sandwiches location in Highlands Ranch is slated to open by mid-summer.

The popular sandwich chain features made-to-order sandwiches using meats, cheeses, veggies, a homemade giardiniera pepper blend, and oven-toasted bread available in white, wheat, or gluten-free. Snarf’s also offers fresh salads with homemade dressings, rotating soups, kid-sized subs, vegan options, desserts, and a full catering menu.

Snarf’s Director of Marketing Helen Wood shared her excitement about opening up in Highlands Ranch.

“We are still in the permitting process, but assuming there aren’t permit delays, we are aiming to open in mid-summer,” Wood said.