5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a women’s health class to a jazz night.

Here are five events happening from Feb.21 to Feb.26 to consider adding to your calendar:

Health series with UCHealth– women’s health

6-7 p.m. Feb.22, virtually

UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital invites guests to join the free virtual class on women’s health as a part of the virtual health series. Discussion topics include prevention measures for common cancers women face, such as breast, cervical, and lung. Guests can ask questions and get answers.

Registration is free but required to receive the virtual video link.

Highlands Ranch comedy show

7-8 p.m. Feb.24 at the Southridge Recreation Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd. in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Community Association invites guests to enjoy a night of stand-up comedy featuring multiple comics from around the country.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets are $25.

Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

The Hammersteins: A Musical Family

8 p.m. Feb.24 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Musical guests include Oscar Andy Hammerstein III, Michelle Liu Coughlin, Teri Hansen, Robert Sims, Edward Watts, and pianist Cathy Venable as they showcase familiar musical favorites, including “Oklahoma!”, “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music,” and more.

Tickets range from $40-$60 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by The Lone Tree Arts Center

Friday Night Jazz: The Music of Nat King Cole

7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet in Parker

Friday Night Jazz will feature the music of Nat King Cole by jazz musician Robert Johnson and the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra.

Tickets start at $24 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by The PACE Center

Fairy Tale Ball: Robin Hood

5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Lone Tree Library, 10055 Library Way

Families are invited to dress in costume for an evening of fairytale fun with Robin Hood and his merry band of friends. Guests can enjoy crafts, dances, and more.