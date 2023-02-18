Low-water perennial garden kits available for DougCo residents

The Butterfly Bounty garden kit offered for residents looking to Colorado-scape. Photo by Resource Central

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Centennial, Colo.) Garden in a Box kits are professionally designed low-water perennial garden kits available to Centennial water users at a discount.

The kits are intended to encourage replacing unused sections of lawns with Colorado-scaped foliage to help reduce water use.

Colorado-scaping refers to landscaping that requires minimal irrigation using indigenous Colorado plants that can handle the state's extreme weather swings and require less water, less maintenance, and no pesticides. Plus, the plants attract pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds, and bees.

Residents can choose the number of plants in their kits, including between six and 51 starter plants in 4-inch pots. Vegetable garden kits are also available with 32 vegetable starter plants in 2-inch pots. The kits also include up to three professionally designed plant-by-number maps plus a plant care guide that make it easy to install the perennial or vegetable gardens.

Before ordering a kit online, residents must measure the desired gardening space and determine sun exposure. After ordering a kit, residents will receive information on the pickup date and location.

Participating water providers, including Centennial Water, offer $25 discounts on the kits applied at checkout.

Kits range from $40-$340.