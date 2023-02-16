Tall Tales Coffee Co. funds Lone Tree nonprofit to build inclusive community

Photo by Tall Tales Ranch

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) To build an entire community, Tall Tales Coffee Company is excitedly providing jobs and funding for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tall Tales Ranch seeks to build a community of 32 apartments, plus social buildings, a community garden, a brick-and-mortar Tall Tales Coffee shop, and more for people with and without disabilities to live in a supportive, cooperative environment with work opportunities and engaging activities.

Tall Tales Coffee Company was created to help fund its construction endeavor while providing work for its ambassadors. Tall Tales refers to their employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities as ambassadors.

The mobile coffee business serves coffee drinks at locations across Lone Tree and the greater Denver community. The ambassadors also help make, bag, and sell coffee available online.

Tall Tales coffee bags are $29 and available in one-pound ground or whole bean bags.

All proceeds go toward the Tall Tales Ranch community ahead of construction slated for the end of 2023.