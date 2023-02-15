Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock’s beloved duck finds new home after owner’s sudden death

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRSDD_0komxvSp00
Photo byCarrie Johnson

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Castle Rock residents are mourning the loss of Amanda Giesen, the owner of the town’s well-known duck, Pancake.

Giesen and Pancake were known for making regular appearances around town at grocery stores, restaurants, and other events. Over the years, Pancake gained more than 5,000 followers on her Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1OwC_0komxvSp00
Pancake with her adoring fans at the grocery store.Photo byJosh Bru

On Jan. 25, Gisen announced that she was sick with a chest cold, and on Jan. 30, Gisen died in her sleep.

Carrie Johnson, Gisen’s friend, shared her grief.

“My heart hurts so badly that she left us so suddenly,” Johnson said. 

“She was one of my closest confidants, and I’m thankful to have had her in my life. I’ll miss our late-night chats, watching one of the many adventures around town, or seeing her and getting ducky cuddles from Pancake.”

Immediately, applications flew in to adopt Pancake while she remained in the temporary care of Gisen’s family.

On Feb. 7, Pancake was adopted into a new home in Arab, Ala., by Gisen’s friends, who also share a love for animals and knowledge of duck care.

Now, Pancake lives happily alongside two other ducks, five dogs, five cats, four ferrets, and six human companions.

