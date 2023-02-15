Lone Tree forester offers tips to prevent salt damage to landscaping

Photo by Colorado Department of Transportation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) As winter trudges on in Douglas County, salt buildup can leave landscaping in rough shape. Sam Waggener, Lone Tree forester, shares his advice to prevent damage and help prevent further damage to the flora across DougCo.

This winter left snow and ice on the ground for a prolonged period due to winter’s low angle of the sun and an extended period of low temperatures.

Salts used to help de-ice pavement, such as magnesium chloride and sodium chloride, can wreak havoc on plants, damage is often seen months later.

Waggener said that the nation uses around 15 million tons of de-icer per year on roads, driveways, and sidewalks, which inevitably ends up in nearby soil and vegetation or dissolves into the soil. Plant roots then uptake the solvent, which inhibits the ability of plants’ vascular systems to work properly.

“Depending on the species of tree, some are tolerant of salt, but most trees are susceptible to water loss, nutrient loss, reduced vigor, and soil damage. Sometimes you can see this on the leaves later in the year turning yellow, premature autumn leaf coloration, twig dieback or the bottom of evergreens will have lost all needles where snow is piled,” Waggener said.

Best practices to protect soil and vegetation

For property owners and individuals responsible for keeping streets and sidewalks free from snow and ice, Waggener said the most efficient way to combat salt damage is to clear snow after the storm stops or clear snow before it becomes compacted by vehicles or pedestrians to avoid the need for salt altogether.

“To prevent salt damage to trees, it is important to use salt sparingly as well as use types of salt that are less harmful to the environment. Mag chloride is less harmful than sodium chloride, but it still can have detrimental effects,” Waggener said.

Waggener also recommends excessive irrigation in the spring to help flush soils of sodium before foliage starts to bud and leaf out.

“This process is known as leaching, and it is the application of additional water, more than what is required for growth,” he said.

For additional questions or advice, Waggener happily suggests reaching out by email at sam.waggener@cityoflonetree.com.