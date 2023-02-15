New general manager steps in at Metro District

Photo by Highlands Ranch Metro District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) In January, the Highlands Ranch Metro District Board of Directors selected Stephanie Stanley as the new general manager.

After Mike Rensaw’s departure as GM in 2022, the search for a replacement was ongoing. With Stanley’s 16-year tenure at the Metro District and Centennial Water, a promotion seemed fit.

“This board completed an exhaustive nationwide, regional and local search for a general manager that could lead us into the future,” Metro District Board Vice Chair Andy Jones said.

“A mature community like Highlands Ranch is so fortunate to have an experienced leader hired from within its staff with the extensive knowledge of the district and community.”

Stanley previously served as both organizations’ financial analyst and budget manager, director of finance and administration, and the organization’s interim general manager. Stanley received her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Northern Illinois University.

“Our community has always prided itself in being an attractive, healthy, and safe place to live and work. I am honored to have been selected by the board and I am excited for the opportunity to build on our strong past and lead our amazing team into the future,” Stanley said.