Lone Tree, CO

Lone Tree’s State of the City address set for Feb. 28

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HqPa_0kh00o7S00
Mayor Jackie Millet honors Council Member Jay Carpenter at the 2022 State of the City.Photo byThe City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree residents are invited to the 2023 State of the City with Mayor Jackie Millet. 

The State of the City includes a breakfast and highlights Lone Tree’s 2022 accomplishments and plans for 2023. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St.

Millet will recognize local businesses and community members during the presentation.

“We’re really excited about our 2023 State of the City event,” Lone Tree’s Communications Director Nate Jones said. 

“It’s an annual opportunity to engage with our business community, local government partners, and residents to talk about all the great things happening in Lone Tree.” 

Millet plans to talk about the strength of multiple regional partnerships and share the successes within public works, finance, recreation, community, economic development, and public safety.

Tickets to the State of the City cost $25 and are available to reserve here. A portion of the event’s proceeds will support the 2023 State of the City non-profit partner, Tall Tales Ranch. Tall Tales Ranch is a proposed 20,000-square-foot facility in Lone Tree that will provide housing and work opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# 2023 state of the city# lone tree state of the union a# state of the city address# tall tales ranch# things to do this month

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
921 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Douglas County, CO

DougCo rural fire districts get $100,000 in federal grants

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County rural fire districts will spend $100,000 in federal funding for emergency response training, supplies, and equipment. DougCo’s rural fire protection districts including Jackson 105 Fire, Larkspur Fire, Mountain Communities Volunteer Fire, North Fork Fire, and West Douglas Fire will split the $100,000 in funding to help prepare for any wildfires this summer and medical emergencies and rescue operations, specifically in the Pike National Forest area.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo assessor says business personal property declarations due soon

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County businesses must report their Business Personal Property Declarations to the county assessor by April 17. Any DougCo residents who own, lease, or have borrowed business personal property with a total market value greater than $52,000 are required by state law to submit a Business Personal Property Declaration.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

11 things to do in Douglas County for Valentine’s Day

(Douglas County, Colo.) In Douglas County, love is in the air with events celebrating Valentine’s Day for singles, couples, friends, and families. Events range from a symphony performance to ax throwing. Here are 11 events to consider enjoying this Valentine’s season.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

American Heart Month spreads awareness about heart health

(Douglas County, Colo.) February is known for hearts in more ways than one, and for American Heart Month, DougCo residents are encouraged to maintain healthy lifestyles. Heart disease remains the number one overall cause of death for Americans and the number two cause of death for Coloradans, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Read full story
Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch offers youth recreation scholarships

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Park and Recreation Foundation offers youth recreation scholarships to provide equitable access to families. Recreational opportunities enhance the quality of life for youth, so the foundation want to help families with financial help to use Metro District programs.

Read full story
Colorado State

Coloradans can vote in 150th-anniversary license plate design contest

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents can help choose their favorite license plate designs after the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Historic Colorado Contest in 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a women’s health virtual meeting to Chinese acrobatics. Here are five events happening from Feb. 6 to Feb.12 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws

(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.

Read full story
16 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands Ranch

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) They’re not regular teachers but cool teachers at the Backcountry Wild Roots Nature Preschool. The Nature Preschool is based on high-quality early childhood and environmental education practices. Teachers at the Nature Preschool lead a play-based curriculum focusing on child-led inquiry that fosters creativity, self-confidence, social skills, and emotional skills. While play in nature is at the heart of the curriculum, music, art, science, literacy, and math are addressed through experiences in the program.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec seeks board of director candidates

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Two positions are open for the upcoming 2023 South Suburban Board of Directors Election. The next regular board election is on May 2. Board members serve four-year terms and must be registered voters in Colorado, residents within the parks district, or property owners.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Traffic increase creates need for new signal in Parker

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents and frequent travelers will notice a new traffic signal north of Highway E-470 this spring. An increase in traffic due to new housing developments prompted adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Jordan Road and Parkerhouse Road, located approximately 1,000 feet south of Cottonwood Drive.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo looking for outstanding teen nominations

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County is searching for nominations for the 2023 Douglas County Youth Initiative Awards. Residents are invited to nominate a Douglas County teenager, between the ages of 13 and 19, who overcame adversity and created positive change in their life and the lives of others.

Read full story
Colorado State

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.

Read full story
21 comments
Parker, CO

Parker Business Loan Fund opens to small businesses

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker can provide financial assistance to small businesses needing help to secure traditional bank financing. In 2019, Parker and the Colorado Enterprise Fund created the Parker Business Loan Fund to provide access to capital and business coaching for start-ups and existing Parker small businesses that make gross revenues of less than $2 million per year and employ fewer than 20 full-time employees.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a family-friendly Robin Hood ball to a tap performance. Here are five events happening from Jan. 30 to Feb.5 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents can experience new exhibits during free museum days

(Denver, Colo.) Douglas County residents can attend three upcoming free days at The Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the 123-year-old building and its recent renovations.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Wildlife officials urge DougCo residents to report wild bird deaths

(Douglas County, Colo.) As record rates of avian flu persist in Colorado, South Suburban Parks and Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials ask residents to report dead wild birds.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

New Lone Tree pickleball courts to be completed ahead of summer

(Lone Tree, Colo.)South Suburban Parks and Recreation broke ground this week on six new pickleball courts at the Lone Tree Recreation Center. Increased community interest in pickleball encouraged Lone Tree officials and South Suburban Parks and Rec leaders to add the new courts.

Read full story
Littleton, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec searches for sculptures to display

(Littleton, Colo.) Local artists are invited to apply for South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Art on Loan to display sculptures at the Goodson Recreation Center and Hudson Gardens. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy