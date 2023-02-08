Lone Tree’s State of the City address set for Feb. 28

Mayor Jackie Millet honors Council Member Jay Carpenter at the 2022 State of the City. Photo by The City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree residents are invited to the 2023 State of the City with Mayor Jackie Millet.

The State of the City includes a breakfast and highlights Lone Tree’s 2022 accomplishments and plans for 2023. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St.

Millet will recognize local businesses and community members during the presentation.

“We’re really excited about our 2023 State of the City event,” Lone Tree’s Communications Director Nate Jones said.

“It’s an annual opportunity to engage with our business community, local government partners, and residents to talk about all the great things happening in Lone Tree.”

Millet plans to talk about the strength of multiple regional partnerships and share the successes within public works, finance, recreation, community, economic development, and public safety.