Highlands Ranch offers youth recreation scholarships

Photo by Highlands Ranch Metro District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highlands Ranch Park and Recreation Foundation offers youth recreation scholarships to provide equitable access to families.

Recreational opportunities enhance the quality of life for youth, so the foundation want to help families with financial help to use Metro District programs.

The scholarships are available year-round and provide a percentage of the program fee, but do not cover the complete registration cost. Requests must be received at least two weeks before the start of the program and submitted for each child.