Coloradans can vote in 150th-anniversary license plate design contest

Photo by Colorado Department of Revenue

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado residents can help choose their favorite license plate designs after the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched the Historic Colorado Contest in 2022.

The Historic Colorado Contest let residents submit their designs in a contest to create a commemorative license place to celebrate the state’s sesquicentennial anniversary in 2026.

Voters can choose their favorite designs in two divisions — 13 and older and younger than 13. The winning design of the 13-and-older division will be used for the 150th-anniversary license plate.

After the votes are in, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the winning design. The winners in both categories will receive $1,000 grants and commemorative license plates.

Voting is open until Feb. 15.