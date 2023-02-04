Parker, CO

Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws

Natasha Lovato

Photo byKarolina Grabowska

Natasha Lovato

(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover. 

Failing to shovel can lead to fines or a court summons. 

Parker’s snow ordinance states that all businesses and homeowners must remove snow removal from public sidewalks bordering their property to avoid ice buildup that can damage the sidewalk, keep sidewalks wheelchair accessible, and keep the sidewalks safe for walking.

The ordinance requires removing snow and ice within 48 hours of when the snowfall stops. If a sidewalk still needs to be cleared, Parker Police Community Services Officers will respond.

Parker police remind residents that snow in Colorado persists through April and sometimes into May, and not being home isn't an excuse to violate the town's ordinance.

Instead, police suggest asking friends or neighbors to help or trade shoveling duties if you’ll be out of town.

Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
