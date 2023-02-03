South Suburban Parks and Rec seeks board of director candidates

Photo by South Suburban Parks and Recreation

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Two positions are open for the upcoming 2023 South Suburban Board of Directors Election.

The next regular board election is on May 2. Board members serve four-year terms and must be registered voters in Colorado, residents within the parks district, or property owners.

The deadline to apply for a board position is Feb. 24.

For the May 2 election, residents may vote in person at Goodson Recreation Center or by absentee ballot.