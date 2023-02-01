DougCo looking for outstanding teen nominations

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sS2h_0kZOLXC000
Photo byDouglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County is searching for nominations for the 2023 Douglas County Youth Initiative Awards. Residents are invited to nominate a Douglas County teenager, between the ages of 13 and 19, who overcame adversity and created positive change in their life and the lives of others.

Marsha Alston, youth services program manager at the Douglas County Youth Initiative, is excited to honor youth across the county for something other than academic success. 

“This one-of-a-kind award encompasses all youth, youth who have not finished their K-12 education, youth in traditional classroom settings, youth in group homes, youth in alternative schools, and youth in foster homes,” Alston said. “The Youth Awards focus on teenagers who have triumphed over great odds and serve as inspirations and role models.”

Ten award recipients will receive a signed letter from elected officials recognizing the teen’s achievements and a $300 gift card. The recipients will then have the opportunity to share their achievements in an honor ceremony alongside family members, their adult supporters, and elected officials hosted by the Douglas County Youth Initiative.

Nominators of the award recipients are also invited to speak at the ceremony about their nominees and share how those individuals inspired change and rose above life’s challenges.

Nomination forms are due by March 3. The award ceremony is from 6-8 p.m. on April 24 at the Philip S. Miller Building, 100 Third Street in Castle Rock.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# douglas county youth initiativ# outstanding youth award# douglas county youth award# awards for high school student# douglas county school district

Comments / 0

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
909 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Parker, CO

Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws

(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.

Read full story
14 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands Ranch

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) They’re not regular teachers but cool teachers at the Backcountry Wild Roots Nature Preschool. The Nature Preschool is based on high-quality early childhood and environmental education practices. Teachers at the Nature Preschool lead a play-based curriculum focusing on child-led inquiry that fosters creativity, self-confidence, social skills, and emotional skills. While play in nature is at the heart of the curriculum, music, art, science, literacy, and math are addressed through experiences in the program.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec seeks board of director candidates

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Two positions are open for the upcoming 2023 South Suburban Board of Directors Election. The next regular board election is on May 2. Board members serve four-year terms and must be registered voters in Colorado, residents within the parks district, or property owners.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Traffic increase creates need for new signal in Parker

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents and frequent travelers will notice a new traffic signal north of Highway E-470 this spring. An increase in traffic due to new housing developments prompted adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Jordan Road and Parkerhouse Road, located approximately 1,000 feet south of Cottonwood Drive.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.

Read full story
20 comments
Parker, CO

Parker Business Loan Fund opens to small businesses

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker can provide financial assistance to small businesses needing help to secure traditional bank financing. In 2019, Parker and the Colorado Enterprise Fund created the Parker Business Loan Fund to provide access to capital and business coaching for start-ups and existing Parker small businesses that make gross revenues of less than $2 million per year and employ fewer than 20 full-time employees.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a family-friendly Robin Hood ball to a tap performance. Here are five events happening from Jan. 30 to Feb.5 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents can experience new exhibits during free museum days

(Denver, Colo.) Douglas County residents can attend three upcoming free days at The Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the 123-year-old building and its recent renovations.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Wildlife officials urge DougCo residents to report wild bird deaths

(Douglas County, Colo.) As record rates of avian flu persist in Colorado, South Suburban Parks and Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials ask residents to report dead wild birds.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

New Lone Tree pickleball courts to be completed ahead of summer

(Lone Tree, Colo.)South Suburban Parks and Recreation broke ground this week on six new pickleball courts at the Lone Tree Recreation Center. Increased community interest in pickleball encouraged Lone Tree officials and South Suburban Parks and Rec leaders to add the new courts.

Read full story
Littleton, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec searches for sculptures to display

(Littleton, Colo.) Local artists are invited to apply for South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Art on Loan to display sculptures at the Goodson Recreation Center and Hudson Gardens. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Emergency food assistance allotment ends in February

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance households received extra allotments during the pandemic, but those benefits will end on Feb.1. Congress authorized temporary emergency allotments in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets aside $1.5 million for suicide prevention

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners dedicated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to local organizations for suicide prevention efforts. Local organizations can spend the money on innovative work within suicide prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery for employees or community members.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch

(Douglas County, Colo.) Guests are invited to spend a formal evening together at the family ball in Castle Rock or the father-daughter dance in Highlands Ranch. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a concealed carry class to a cooking class. Here are five events happening from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Kendra Scott’s Lone Tree supports cat cafe with weekend event

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Kendra Scott’s Park Meadows Mall store will donate 20% of every sale Sunday to Denver Cat Co. and its rescue efforts. The jewelry store made a name for itself with its affordable and fashionable jewelry while also regularly partnering with nonprofits either at a local or national level.

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop business

(Larkspur, Colo.) Kirby Salter knows more about owning a business than most teenagers. Kirby, 18, converted a small horse trailer into a mobile coffee shop and, on Jan.1, opened Lucky Duck’s Coffee for business at Larkspur Community Park, 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Centennial Water raises rates for 2023

(Centennial, Colo.)Centennial Water, which provides water services to northern Douglas County, increased rates for 2023. Centennial Water's annual budget was adopted at its December board of directors meeting. The budget document included increases to water and wastewater rates in 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academy

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office welcomes guests to attend an open house and learn about working in law enforcement. The Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Academy Open House is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 6001 Ron King Trail in Littleton.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy