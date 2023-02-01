DougCo looking for outstanding teen nominations

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County is searching for nominations for the 2023 Douglas County Youth Initiative Awards. Residents are invited to nominate a Douglas County teenager, between the ages of 13 and 19, who overcame adversity and created positive change in their life and the lives of others.

Marsha Alston, youth services program manager at the Douglas County Youth Initiative, is excited to honor youth across the county for something other than academic success.

“This one-of-a-kind award encompasses all youth, youth who have not finished their K-12 education, youth in traditional classroom settings, youth in group homes, youth in alternative schools, and youth in foster homes,” Alston said. “The Youth Awards focus on teenagers who have triumphed over great odds and serve as inspirations and role models.”

Ten award recipients will receive a signed letter from elected officials recognizing the teen’s achievements and a $300 gift card. The recipients will then have the opportunity to share their achievements in an honor ceremony alongside family members, their adult supporters, and elected officials hosted by the Douglas County Youth Initiative.

Nominators of the award recipients are also invited to speak at the ceremony about their nominees and share how those individuals inspired change and rose above life’s challenges.