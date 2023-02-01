5 new Colorado laws in effect now

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyLuW_0kYz1OJc00
Photo by89Stocker via Canva

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1.

The carryout bag fee 

The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.

This year, stores can furnish customers with a recycled paper carryout bag or a single-use plastic carryout bag for 10 cents per bag. As of Jan.1, 2024, the act will prohibit stores and retail food establishments from providing customers with single-use plastic and carryout bags.

The cage-free egg law

By 2025, all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores must come from cage-free hens, and this year, modified requirements will go into effect to help farm owners transition into a cage-free environment.

The law was passed to promote animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to live in a cage-free environment and also prohibits business owners from selling or transporting Colorado egg products not from a cage-free farm.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture requires one square foot of floor space for each chicken.

Julie Mizak, egg program manager at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said egg producers would have two years to implement the changes.

“By including enrichments such as scratch areas, perches, nest boxes, and dust bathing, cage-free housing allows hens to exhibit their natural behaviors,” Mizak said.

Colorado Park pass included with vehicle registration

Residents renewing their vehicle registration for 2023 will automatically get a Keep Colorado Wild Pass.

Starting in January 2023, Colorado residents’ vehicle registration renewal will include a $29 pass. Residents can also opt out.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass provides entry to all Colorado State Parks for a year, including those in Douglas County, like Castlewood Canyon State Park, Roxborough State Park, Cherry Creek State Park, and Chatfield State Park.

More information is available here. 

Consumer right to repair powered wheelchairs

To reduce the cost of wheelchair maintenance bared by the disabled community, Colorado passed a law requiring manufacturers of wheelchairs to provide parts, software, instruction manuals, and more to allow for independent repair services on the wheelchairs.

Before Jan.1, a powered wheelchair owner was required to seek diagnostic help, maintenance, or repair services for the wheelchair from the manufacturer.

Minimum wage increase

As of Jan.1, the minimum wage increased from $12.56 to $13.65 per hour.

The wage for tipped employees increased to $10.63 per hour, and if an employee's tips combined with the employer's cash wage of at least $10.63 per hour do not equal the minimum hourly wage of $13.65, the employer must make up the difference in cash wages.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new laws in colorado# cage free egg law# carryout bag law# wheelchair repair law# minimum wage increase

Comments / 20

Published by

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
909 followers

More from Natasha Lovato

Parker, CO

Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws

(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.

Read full story
14 comments
Highlands Ranch, CO

Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands Ranch

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) They’re not regular teachers but cool teachers at the Backcountry Wild Roots Nature Preschool. The Nature Preschool is based on high-quality early childhood and environmental education practices. Teachers at the Nature Preschool lead a play-based curriculum focusing on child-led inquiry that fosters creativity, self-confidence, social skills, and emotional skills. While play in nature is at the heart of the curriculum, music, art, science, literacy, and math are addressed through experiences in the program.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec seeks board of director candidates

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Two positions are open for the upcoming 2023 South Suburban Board of Directors Election. The next regular board election is on May 2. Board members serve four-year terms and must be registered voters in Colorado, residents within the parks district, or property owners.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Traffic increase creates need for new signal in Parker

(Parker, Colo.) Parker residents and frequent travelers will notice a new traffic signal north of Highway E-470 this spring. An increase in traffic due to new housing developments prompted adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Jordan Road and Parkerhouse Road, located approximately 1,000 feet south of Cottonwood Drive.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo looking for outstanding teen nominations

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County is searching for nominations for the 2023 Douglas County Youth Initiative Awards. Residents are invited to nominate a Douglas County teenager, between the ages of 13 and 19, who overcame adversity and created positive change in their life and the lives of others.

Read full story
Parker, CO

Parker Business Loan Fund opens to small businesses

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker can provide financial assistance to small businesses needing help to secure traditional bank financing. In 2019, Parker and the Colorado Enterprise Fund created the Parker Business Loan Fund to provide access to capital and business coaching for start-ups and existing Parker small businesses that make gross revenues of less than $2 million per year and employ fewer than 20 full-time employees.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a family-friendly Robin Hood ball to a tap performance. Here are five events happening from Jan. 30 to Feb.5 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo residents can experience new exhibits during free museum days

(Denver, Colo.) Douglas County residents can attend three upcoming free days at The Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Visitors of all ages are invited to explore the 123-year-old building and its recent renovations.

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Wildlife officials urge DougCo residents to report wild bird deaths

(Douglas County, Colo.) As record rates of avian flu persist in Colorado, South Suburban Parks and Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials ask residents to report dead wild birds.

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

New Lone Tree pickleball courts to be completed ahead of summer

(Lone Tree, Colo.)South Suburban Parks and Recreation broke ground this week on six new pickleball courts at the Lone Tree Recreation Center. Increased community interest in pickleball encouraged Lone Tree officials and South Suburban Parks and Rec leaders to add the new courts.

Read full story
Littleton, CO

South Suburban Parks and Rec searches for sculptures to display

(Littleton, Colo.) Local artists are invited to apply for South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Art on Loan to display sculptures at the Goodson Recreation Center and Hudson Gardens. Selected artists will receive a $500 honorarium for their display.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Emergency food assistance allotment ends in February

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance households received extra allotments during the pandemic, but those benefits will end on Feb.1. Congress authorized temporary emergency allotments in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

DougCo sets aside $1.5 million for suicide prevention

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners dedicated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to local organizations for suicide prevention efforts. Local organizations can spend the money on innovative work within suicide prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery for employees or community members.

Read full story
Castle Rock, CO

Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch

(Douglas County, Colo.) Guests are invited to spend a formal evening together at the family ball in Castle Rock or the father-daughter dance in Highlands Ranch. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a concealed carry class to a cooking class. Here are five events happening from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to consider adding to your calendar:

Read full story
Lone Tree, CO

Kendra Scott’s Lone Tree supports cat cafe with weekend event

(Lone Tree, Colo.) Kendra Scott’s Park Meadows Mall store will donate 20% of every sale Sunday to Denver Cat Co. and its rescue efforts. The jewelry store made a name for itself with its affordable and fashionable jewelry while also regularly partnering with nonprofits either at a local or national level.

Read full story
Larkspur, CO

Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop business

(Larkspur, Colo.) Kirby Salter knows more about owning a business than most teenagers. Kirby, 18, converted a small horse trailer into a mobile coffee shop and, on Jan.1, opened Lucky Duck’s Coffee for business at Larkspur Community Park, 8850 Spruce Mountain Rd.

Read full story
Douglas County, CO

Centennial Water raises rates for 2023

(Centennial, Colo.)Centennial Water, which provides water services to northern Douglas County, increased rates for 2023. Centennial Water's annual budget was adopted at its December board of directors meeting. The budget document included increases to water and wastewater rates in 2023.

Read full story
4 comments
Douglas County, CO

DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academy

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office welcomes guests to attend an open house and learn about working in law enforcement. The Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Academy Open House is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 6001 Ron King Trail in Littleton.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy