Parker Business Loan Fund opens to small businesses

Photo by The Town of Parker

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Parker, Colo.) The Town of Parker can provide financial assistance to small businesses needing help to secure traditional bank financing.

In 2019, Parker and the Colorado Enterprise Fund created the Parker Business Loan Fund to provide access to capital and business coaching for start-ups and existing Parker small businesses that make gross revenues of less than $2 million per year and employ fewer than 20 full-time employees.

Small businesses and start-ups within Parker’s town boundary can apply for a loan to aid with start-up expenses, equipment, inventory purchases, operations, relocations, property improvements, or to purchase a business or franchise.

Since 2019, Parker’s fund has assisted businesses with over $50,000 in loans and helped to create 42 new jobs.