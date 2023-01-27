New Lone Tree pickleball courts to be completed ahead of summer

Photo by City of Lone Tree

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Lone Tree, Colo.) South Suburban Parks and Recreation broke ground this week on six new pickleball courts at the Lone Tree Recreation Center.

Increased community interest in pickleball encouraged Lone Tree officials and South Suburban Parks and Rec leaders to add the new courts.

In August, Lone Tree City Council members approved the construction proposal to add pickleball courts to help meet the demand at existing courts that book up weeks in advance.

The pickleball court site is located at the southeast corner of the Lone Tree Recreation Center and will include two ADA pedestrian connections, a shade pavilion, picnic tables, drinking fountains, waste receptacles, a pet waste station, benches, and bike racks. The new pickleball courts will include lighting to allow evening play.

Construction is expected to finish in May to allow guests to play pickleball all summer long.