Emergency food assistance allotment ends in February

Photo by Douglas County

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado Supplemental Nutrition Assistance households received extra allotments during the pandemic, but those benefits will end on Feb.1.

Congress authorized temporary emergency allotments in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 .

Douglas County residents who rely on SNAP to purchase food and those enduring hard times will have access to numerous resources at DougCo’s Strive to Thrive event from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Calvary Castle Rock, 1100 Caprice Dr.