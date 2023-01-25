DougCo sets aside $1.5 million for suicide prevention

Photo by Douglas County Colorado

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Commissioners dedicated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to local organizations for suicide prevention efforts.

Local organizations can spend the money on innovative work within suicide prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery for employees or community members.

From 2016-2020, Douglas County recorded 273 suicide deaths, and 1,903 individuals were treated for suicide attempts or self-harm.