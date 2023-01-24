Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands Ranch

Photo by The Town of Castle Rock

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Guests are invited to spend a formal evening together at the family ball in Castle Rock or the father-daughter dance in Highlands Ranch.

The Winter Ball

6-9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock

Fathers, daughters, mothers, sons, and families will have the chance to step into a wintery enchanted forest within Castle Rock’s Winter Ball. No matter the size of the family or the kids' age, everyone is invited to enjoy a night of refreshments, dancing, raffles, professional photos, and more.

For those who want to take the formality up a notch, corsages, boutonnieres, single flowers, and bouquets will be for sale at the event.

Guests can also save time on the day of the event by downloading a picture order form here.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the door.

Photo by The Town of Castle Rock

The Father-Daughter Sweetheart Ball

6:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Highlands Ranch Mansion, 9950 E Gateway Dr. in Highlands Ranch

Guests are invited to spend an evening of fun, laughter, and dancing at the Sweetheart Ball. Father and daughter duos will receive a commemorative photo, meal, and refreshments.