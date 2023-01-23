5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s options include everything from a concealed carry class to a cooking class.

Here are five events happening from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29 to consider adding to your calendar:

Crime and Beyond Book Club

6-8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Lone Tree Library Event Hall, 10055 Library Way in Lone Tree

The Crime and Beyond Book club meets on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss mysteries and crime stories.

The book club is free to attend. Click here to view the reading list.

The Vino Kitchen cooking class

6:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Uncorked Kitchen, 8171 South Chester Street in Centennial

Guests will learn recipes calling for wine as the secret ingredient. Guests will receive a bottle of wine to enjoy sipping while cooking a four-course meal of sangria-grilled shrimp, basil, and white wine-sauteed veggies, Zinfandel-marinated grilled steaks with smashed potatoes, and red wine pear hand pies with rosemary.

Tickets are $285.00 per pair, and guests must be over 21 to attend.

Photo by Uncorked Kitchen and Wine Bar

Colorado concealed handgun permit course

9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Holiday Inn, 610 Genoa Way in Castle Rock

This class helps meet Colorado requirements to apply for a concealed carry permit by teaching gun owner safety and responsibility.

In the 3-hour course, instructors will cover Colorado laws on the use of force and self-defense, where gun owners can and cannot carry, reciprocity, scenario training, safety, fundamentals, and how to apply for and maintain a concealed handgun permit.

Students must be older than 18 and are not required to bring any equipment to the course.

Photo by Focused Fire Training

Registration is $60.

Passport to Culture: Wizard of Oz

1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

Audiences of all ages are invited to rediscover the joy of “The Wizard of Oz.” Passport to Culture is a Lone Tree Arts program designed for children and families to experience arts and culture outside the classroom.

Seats are $15 and available to reserve here.

Photo by Lone Tree Arts Center

Reverse Indoor TRYathlon with South Suburban Parks and Recreation

7:30-10 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Goodson Recreation Center, 4810 E. County Line Rd. in Littleton

For a more accessible triathlon option, guests are invited to try their skills at an indoor triathlon with 20 minutes of running, 30 minutes of biking, and 10 minutes of swimming.

Registration is $40 and is open to participants 14 years old and older.

Each participant will receive a towel.