Douglas County School District seeks members for exploratory committee

Natasha Lovato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA8wk_0kJLRHx900
Photo byDouglas County School District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) DCSD's Mill Bond Exploratory Ad-hoc Committee is seeking members and the application due date is around the corner by Jan. 22.

The Mill Bond Exploratory Committee will explore the needs of the district, both ongoing operational and capital needs. The committee will also assess the feasibility of passing future Mill Levy Overrides and bond issues.

The committee seeks members from across the school district who can offer various experiences and perspectives. Being involved in the district isn’t a requirement. Candidates uncertain whether they support funding or have opposed past funding initiatives are welcome to apply to bring a wide range of viewpoints to the committee.

The committee will meet from 6-8 p.m. on the first Monday of each month in February, March, and April in the boardroom, 620 Wilcox Street in Castle Rock.

The committee chair will follow up with each applicant through email or phone and notify finalists by the evening of Jan. 22.

Click here to learn more and to apply

Lovato covers local news for Douglas County, Colo. Contact via email: natasha.lovato@newsbreak.com

Douglas County, CO
