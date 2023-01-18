5 things you can do in Douglas County this week

HRCA's Chinese New Year Celebration shows children the art of Chinese calligraphy. Photo by Highlands Ranch Community Association

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This week’s events include everything from a concert featuring Beatles songs to a Chinese New Year Celebration.

Here are five events happening from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22 to consider adding to your calendar:

Book lovers showcase new reads

6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Castle Rock Library, 100 S. Wilcox St.

Adults looking to discover new reads are invited to attend an evening of book talks featuring door prizes and special guests.

The event is free to attend. Due to a snowy weather prediction, the event will take place via Zoom.

Classic Albums Live: Let It Be

7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. in Lone Tree

The Classic Albums Live band will perform The Beatles’ album, “Let it Be.”

Tickets range from $35- $47 and are available to reserve here.

Photo by Lone Tree Arts Center

Legacy Campus student registration and information night

6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Legacy Campus, 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree

Those eager to learn more about Douglas County School District’s new Legacy Campus are welcome to attend an informational night which includes a campus tour, a question and answer session, and a staff meet and greet.

The event is free, and registration is not required.

Photo by Douglas County School District

“The Enchanted Bookshop”

Varying times Jan. 20- Jan. 21 at Ponderosa High School, 7007 E. Bayou Gulch Rd. in Parker

The Ponderosa High School Theater Company presents “The Enchanted Bookshop,” a play about stories that come to life at night at a magic bookshop. The play features beloved characters like Robin Hood, Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Doolittle, and more.

Tickets start at $5 and are available here.

Photo by Ponderosa Theatre Company

Chinese New Year celebration

12-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Southridge Recreation Center, 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd. in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Cultural Affairs Association and the Great Wall Chinese Academy will celebrate The Year of the Rabbit in one big community festival.

Guests are invited to enjoy traditional music, Chinese dragon and lion dances, folk dances, Kung Fu demonstrations, and more.

The cultural fair is free to attend. Tickets to the mainstage performances cost $10.