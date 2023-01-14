Strive to Thrive event offers community resources and a free hot meal

Photo by Community of Care Network

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Castle Rock, Colo.) Strive to Thrive Resource and Service Fair allows access to 20 local services in a free resource fair from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 31 in Castle Rock.

Douglas County residents enduring hard times will have access to information on where to access food, clothing, medical assistance, and more while providing them with the opportunity to receive many of those benefits while at the event.

Attendees can also learn about employment opportunities, how to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and other supportive services.

The fair is free to attend, but registration is required.

Click here to learn more about Douglas County’s Community of Care Network, events, and services.