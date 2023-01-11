First-time author admires, honors DougCo teachers

Photo by Douglas County School District

Natasha Lovato / NewsBreak Denver

(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) Mountain Vista 2021 Graduate Emma Woody recently published her first book and hopes to teach at her alma mater someday.

Woody credits the teachers at Mountain Vista High School for developing her interest in literature and helping hone her writing skills. Now, she's studying English secondary education and creative writing at Colorado State University and hopes to return to DougCo to inspire other students to pursue their interests the way she was inspired.

“I had phenomenal teachers who taught me so much about their subject and who I am,” Woody said.

Woody’s novel, “Travels,” is about time travel, finding your inner strength, facing your greatest adversaries, and finding your true self.

“I hope that when people read it, they see the importance of having a strong sense of self and a strong inner circle who will love you unconditionally,” she said.

Woody started the book in eighth grade, and she is proud to announce it’s available online at Barnes and Noble , Amazon , and Writers Republic.

Woody felt so inspired by her experience as a Mountain Vista student that she included pieces of her experience in her book.

“Mrs. Stech, my AP Literature and Language teacher helped me fall more in love with the subject of English,” Woody said. “She inspired a section of my book.”

Woody explained she modeled the book’s high school after Mountain Vista.

“This school and its people will always have a special place in my heart.”

Woody’s honing her writing technique to ensure that the books she publishes in the future will be the best they can be while also taking college classes seriously. She plans to become a great English teacher and give back to her future students.